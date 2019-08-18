Haworth leads Greenville to 3-2 win over Hickory

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Hunter Haworth threw six scoreless innings, leading the Greenville Drive over the Hickory Crawdads in a 3-2 win on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Drive and a five-game winning streak for the Crawdads.

Haworth (4-7) allowed one hit while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Greenville got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Tyler Esplin advanced to second on a single by Triston Casas, went to third on a single by Casas, and then scored on a ground out by Jordan Wren.

After Greenville added a run in the sixth when Esplin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kervin Suarez, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit an RBI double, bringing home Ryan Anderson.

The Drive tacked on another run in the eighth when Esplin hit an RBI single, driving in Jonathan Ortega.

Hickory saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kole Enright hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Greenville lead to 3-2.

Abdiel Mendoza (2-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three to take the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 8-2 against Greenville this season.