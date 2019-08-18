Martinez leads West Virginia to 4-2 win over Hagerstown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bernie Martinez allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the West Virginia Power over the Hagerstown Suns in a 4-2 win on Sunday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Power and a three-game winning streak for the Suns.

Martinez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the third, West Virginia extended its lead when Dean Nevarez hit a two-run single.

The Suns cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nic Perkins scored on an error.

The Suns saw their comeback attempt come up short after Trey Vickers scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the West Virginia lead to 4-2.

Jake Irvin (6-8) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked three.