Lambert expected to start as Rockies host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (45-77, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-4, 4.42 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

The Rockies are 32-29 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Marlins have gone 20-38 away from home. Miami has hit 102 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brian Anderson leads them with 20, averaging one every 22.1 at-bats. The Rockies won the last meeting 11-4. German Marquez recorded his 12th victory and Ryan McMahon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Colorado. Hector Noesi registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 145 hits and is batting .325. Trevor Story is 16-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 52 extra base hits and is batting .257. Starlin Castro is 17-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .287 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rockies Injuries: German Marquez: (undisclosed), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).