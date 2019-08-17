Silva’s triple leads AZL Brewers Blue to 8-5 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Silva hit a three-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Brewers Blue to an 8-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Sunday.

The triple by Silva scored Victor Vargas, Danny Casals, and Anderson Melendez and was the game's last scoring play.

The AZL Rangers tied the game 5-5 when Angel Aponte hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rafy Barete in the seventh.

Eddy Tavarez (2-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Destin Dotson (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Aponte homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Rangers. Stanley Martinez doubled and singled.