Bartlett’s single leads AZL Indians Red to 5-4 win over AZL Mariners

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Will Bartlett hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 5-4 win over the AZL Mariners on Sunday.

The single by Bartlett, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Bartlett scored on a forceout later in the inning.

Zach Hart (2-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Driver (0-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Caleb Ricca tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Mariners.