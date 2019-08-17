Sports
Amador’s homer leads Mexico to 16-8 win over Quintana Roo
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 16-8 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Saturday.
The home run by Amador started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI double, bringing home Kevin Medrano.
The Diablos Rojos later scored five runs in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.
David Reyes (6-7) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Raul Barron (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Yosmany Guerra doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the Tigres.
