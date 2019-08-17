Sandoval, Calderon lead the way for DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Jhon Sandoval homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the DSL Tigers2 beat the DSL Colorado 10-5 on Saturday. The DSL Tigers2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Cesar Calderon doubled twice and singled with three runs for DSL Tigers2.

Up 4-3 in the second, DSL Tigers2 added to its lead when Sandoval hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Colorado cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jesus Bugarin scored on a double play and Jairold Carlito hit an RBI single.

The DSL Tigers2 later added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Jose De La Cruz hit a solo home run, while Calderon scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

Angel Ozuna (3-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Colorado starter Ronald Pereira (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The eight extra-base hits for DSL Tigers2 included a season-high six doubles.

For the DSL Colorado, Aiverson Rodriguez doubled and singled. Francisco Palma singled three times, also stealing a base.