Irigoyen has 4 hits, leads GCL Tigers East to 16-11 win over GCL Tigers West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Irigoyen, Connor Perry, Frank Veliz and Yoandy Rea recorded three hits each, as GCL Tigers East beat the GCL Tigers West 16-11 on Saturday.

Irigoyen singled four times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Perry tripled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

GCL Tigers East scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run single by Veliz.

Joseph Salazar (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while GCL Tigers West starter Emmanuel Quinones (4-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Kerry Carpenter, Jared Mang and Yerjeni Perez each had three hits for GCL Tigers West.