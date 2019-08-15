Curbelo’s sac fly leads Great Falls to 1-0 win over Rocky Mountain

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, driving in Cabera Weaver with the go-ahead run, as the Great Falls Voyagers topped the Rocky Mountain Vibes 1-0 on Thursday.

Weaver scored after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Harvin Mendoza.

Mendoza doubled and singled in the win.

Nate Pawelczyk (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rocky Mountain starter Brock Begue (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Vibes were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Voyagers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.