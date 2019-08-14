Cintron’s double leads Visalia to 4-3 win over San Jose

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jancarlos Cintron hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Visalia Rawhide a 4-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday.

Luis Alejandro Basabe scored on the play after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third on a double by Cintron.

The double by Cintron capped a three-run inning for the Rawhide that started when Alek Thomas hit a double, scoring Eduardo Diaz to cut the San Jose lead to 3-2.

Cintron homered and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (6-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Frisbee (8-8) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

David Villar homered and singled for the Giants.

With the win, Visalia improved to 16-8 against San Jose this season.