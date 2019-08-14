Akindele scores in Orlando City’s 1-0 win over Sporting KC

Sam Johnson, Albert Rusnák and Corey Baird scored to help Real Salt Lake beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (12-9-4) has won three straight and is undefeated in six games. Seattle (11-8-6) has lost eight straight regular-season road games in the series, with its last win coming on May 28, 2011.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 25th minute with his ninth goal of the season. Making his first start since missing five games due to injury, Johnson ran down the right side on a breakaway, cut back his defender and scored on a deflected shot with his left foot.

Rusnák scored in the 71st with a shot from distance for his ninth goal, and Baird added his fourth goal on a counter attack in the 87th.

ORLANDO CITY 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his team-leading ninth goal in the 21st minute and Orlando City beat Sporting Kansas City.

Orlando City (9-11-6) jumped into a three-way tie for seventh place with Montreal and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Akindele scored on one-timer from just off the penalty spot off a centering pass from Carlos Ascues. That climaxed a patient buildup in the offensive end with Oriol Rosell slotting the ball forward to Ascues in the box.

Brian Rowe made three saves for his seventh shutout. He benefited from Benny Feilhaber missing a point-blank shot in the 83rd minute.

Sporting K.C. dropped to 7-11-7.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored his eighth goal of the season, Vito Mannone had his ninth shutout and Minnesota United beat Colorado,

Minnesota (12-8-5) set a club record for wins in a season. The Loons had 10 victories in their inaugural campaign in 2017 and 11 in 2018.

Quintero scored in the 39th minute by getting it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin on a one-on-one opportunity. Moments earlier, Irwin dove to his right to deny Quintero's penalty-kick attempt.

Colorado is 7-13-5.

GALAXY 2, FC DALLAS 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the second half, and Los Angeles snapped its three-game MLS losing streak.

Ibrahimovic converted a pass from Jorgen Skjelvik at point-blank range in the 68th minute for his first goal in three matches since July 19.

New Galaxy forward Cristian Pavón then drew a penalty in the 81st minute, and Ibrahimovic buried the spot kick. The 37-year-old Swedish superstar has five multi-goal games this season, and his 18 goals are third-most in MLS behind LAFC's Carlos Vela and Atlanta's Josef Martinez.

The Galaxy (13-11-1) had lost 10 of their previous 15 MLS matches, but this victory put them back into third place in the Western Conference standings.

FC Dallas (10-10-6) was shut out for the fifth time in its last eight matches.