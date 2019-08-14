Sports
Hearn’s double leads Williamsport to 4-0 win over Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Hunter Hearn hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 4-0 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Wednesday.
The double by Hearn scored Nate Fassnacht and Bryson Stott to break a scoreless tie.
The Crosscutters extended their lead in the sixth when D.J. Stewart hit a two-run single.
Junior Tejada (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Carlos Romero (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The Doubledays were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.
