Solomon, Lopez carry Daytona to 2-1 win over Charlotte

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Alejo Lopez tripled and singled twice, and Jared Solomon pitched six scoreless innings as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs 2-1 on Wednesday. With the loss, the Stone Crabs snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Solomon (1-7) allowed five hits while striking out four to get the win.

Daytona broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when Lopez hit an RBI single, driving in Drew Mount.

After Daytona added a run in the sixth on a double by Bruce Yari, the Stone Crabs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Garrett Whitley hit a solo home run.

Stephen Woods Jr. (9-3) went five innings, allowing one run and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.