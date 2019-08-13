Ibanez hits grand slam, leads Nashville over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Andy Ibanez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 13-10 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Ibanez gave the Sounds a 13-6 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Nashville. Earlier in the inning, Nashville took the lead when Scott Heineman hit an RBI single and then added to it when Tim Federowicz drew a bases-loaded walk and Nick Solak hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sacramento scored on a double by Francisco Pena that brought home Chris Shaw. In the following at-bat, Cristhian Adames hit a three-run home run to cut the Nashville lead to 13-10.

Shane Carle (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Barraclough (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Pena homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the River Cats. Levi Michael doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs.