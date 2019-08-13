Marquez, Ademan lead Myrtle Beach to 8-0 win over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Brailyn Marquez tossed a three-hit shutout and Aramis Ademan had two hits and scored two runs, as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans topped the Potomac Nationals 8-0 on Tuesday.

Marquez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four.

In the top of the first, Myrtle Beach crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Miguel Amaya. The Pelicans then added two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Carlos Sepulveda and Amaya both drove in a run, while Wladimir Galindo hit an RBI single and Sepulveda hit an RBI triple in the fifth.

Ryan Tapani (0-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Potomac was held off the scoreboard for the 14th time this season, while the Myrtle Beach staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.