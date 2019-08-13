Pujols’ double leads Kingsport to 3-1 win over Danville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Cristopher Pujols hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 3-1 win over the Danville Braves on Tuesday.

The double by Pujols, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mets a 2-1 lead before Anthony Dirocie hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the second, Danville took the lead on a double by Ray Hernandez that scored Connor Blair. Kingsport answered in the sixth inning when Jaylen Palmer hit an RBI double, driving in Francisco Alvarez.

Scott Ota doubled twice and singled for Kingsport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jefferson Escorcha (7-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Alger Hodgson (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.