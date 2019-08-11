Sports
AZL Giants Orange beats AZL Angels 6-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Najee Gaskins scored on an error in the third inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 6-2 win over the AZL Angels on Monday.
Gaskins scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Orange a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Luis Toribio.
The AZL Giants Orange later tacked on five runs in the ninth, including a two-run double by Aaron Bond.
Juan Sanchez (6-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Chase Chaney (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Cristian Gomez doubled and singled twice for the AZL Angels.
AZL Giants Orange improved to 4-1 against AZL Angels this season.
