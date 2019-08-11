Leonard, Mateo lead AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 4-0 win over AZL Athletics Gold

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Eddys Leonard hit a two-run triple in the second inning, and Edwin Mateo homered as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Athletics Gold 4-0 on Monday.

The triple by Leonard scored Julio Carrion and Yhostin Chirinos to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 2-0 lead.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Mateo hit a solo home run, while Chirinos hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Ricardo Hernandez (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Gerald Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Athletics Gold were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the AZL Dodgers Lasorda's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.