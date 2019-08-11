Rivero’s single leads Leon to 9-3 win over Oaxaca

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rivero hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Bravos de Leon to a 9-3 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Rivero scored Luis Medina and Matt Clark to give the Bravos a 3-1 lead.

The Bravos later added a run in the third and five in the fifth. In the third, Carlos Lopez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rivero, while Omar Renteria hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Craig Stem (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Oaxaca starter Jose Carlos Medina (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Oaxaca won the first game 6-1.