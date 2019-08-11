Soto’s double leads GCL Cardinals to 2-1 win over GCL Astros

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Franklin Soto hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the GCL Cardinals a 2-1 win over the GCL Astros on Sunday.

Pablo Gomez scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

The double by Soto scored Gomez to give the GCL Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, GCL Cardinals took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Romeri that scored Soto. GCL Astros answered in the fifth inning when Rolando Espinosa hit an RBI double, scoring Gerry Castillo.

Soto doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Nathanael Heredia (5-1) got the win in relief while Misael Tamarez (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Astros, Castillo doubled and singled twice.