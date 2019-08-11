Orioles take 5-game skid into matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (77-40, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-78, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-4, 2.68 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 17-43 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Hanser Alberto with an average of .315.

The Astros are 34-25 in road games. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .275 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .324. The Astros won the last meeting 23-2. Aaron Sanchez notched his fifth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBIs for Houston. Aaron Brooks took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .532. Anthony Santander has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 28 home runs and is batting .277. Yuli Gurriel is 11-for-36 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .246 batting average, 8.40 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Astros: 9-1, .321 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 59 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Renato Nunez: (ankle), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder).