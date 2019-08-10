Wilson scores winning run in 10th, Orem beats Missoula 6-5 in walk-off finish

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Johan Sala hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Will Wilson with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Orem Owlz topped the Missoula Osprey 6-5 on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Osprey.

Wilson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

The Osprey tied the game 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Jose Reyes scored on an error.

Reliever Shane Kelso (2-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and one hit over two innings. He also struck out three and walked one. Nick Marchese (3-2) allowed one run and got two outs in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jeremiah Jackson tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

David Sanchez homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Osprey.