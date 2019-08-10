Dean’s homer leads New Orleans to 5-3 win over Tacoma

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Austin Dean hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday.

The home run by Dean, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Tyler Heineman hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Tacoma answered in the next half-inning when Eric Filia hit an RBI single, scoring John Andreoli to tie it up.

The Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the sixth when Heineman hit a solo home run.

Starter Nick Neidert (3-2) got the win while Aaron Northcraft (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Andreoli was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Rainiers. Kelby Tomlinson doubled and singled.