Gore’s single leads Pensacola to 8-5 win over Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jordan Gore hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 8-5 win over the Mobile BayBears on Saturday.
The single by Gore capped a three-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 7-5 lead after Mark Contreras drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.
The Blue Wahoos tacked on another run in the sixth when Royce Lewis scored on a groundout.
Alex Phillips (1-1) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Oliver Ortega (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Jahmai Jones singled four times, also stealing a base for the BayBears. Jhoan Urena homered and doubled, scoring two runs.
Pensacola improved to 16-8 against Mobile this season.
