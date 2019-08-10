Sports
Severino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 5-4 win over Beloit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Yunior Severino hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.
The single by Severino came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Kernels a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Albee Weiss hit an RBI single, bringing home Severino.
Beloit cut the deficit to one after Nick Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning and Lester Madden scored on a groundout in the ninth.
Brian Rapp (4-1) got the win in relief while Brandon Withers (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Marcos Brito doubled and singled for the Snappers.
Cedar Rapids improved to 8-3 against Beloit this season.
Comments