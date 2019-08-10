Liddi’s single leads Yucatan to 1-0 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 1-0 win over the Piratas de Campeche in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Francisco Hernandez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and stole second.

Enrique Burgos (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Miguel Mejia (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Piratas were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

The Leones swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-4.