Hill closes NASCAR Trucks Series regular season with victory

Ross Chastain leads the field during a NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Austin Hill won his second race of the year in the NASCAR Truck Series, holding off Sheldon Creed to win at Michigan International Speedway.

The playoffs begin Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway with Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Ross Chastain, Hill, Johnny Sauter and Tyler Ankrum.

Creed and Tyler Dippel followed Hill, leaving them out of the eight-driver field . Both had a shot to earn a spot in the playoffs with a win at MIS.

Enfinger finished seventh in the Corrigan Oil 200, sealing the regular season championship.

Hill was out front when the race resumed with two laps left following a nine-car crash and didn't relinquish the lead. His first win this year was in the season-opening race at Daytona.