Matos leads DSL Giants to 10-3 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Luis Matos hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the DSL Giants topped the DSL Tigers2 10-3 on Saturday.

DSL Tigers2 tied the game 1-1 in the second after Sergio Montes hit an RBI single, bringing home Cristian Calzadilla.

DSL Giants answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. The DSL Giants sent 10 men to the plate as Rayner Santana hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Giants later added two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

DSL Giants right-hander Jose Mullings (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yonson Guerrero (1-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Calzadilla doubled and singled for the DSL Tigers2. Jesus Bolivar singled three times.

Despite the loss, DSL Tigers2 is 8-4 against DSL Giants this season.