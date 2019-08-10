Sports
Gandy, Morales lead the way for GCL Twins
FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Bryson Gandy tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the GCL Twins topped the GCL Red Sox 11-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday. With the victory, the GCL Twins swept the short two-game series and have now won 11 in a row.
Jeferson Morales tripled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for GCL Twins.
GCL Twins started the scoring in the first inning when Morales hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Victor Heredia.
After GCL Twins added a run in the fourth on a home run by Francisco Martinez, the GCL Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Daniel Bakst hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ceddanne Rafaela.
The GCL Twins later added five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Malique Ziegler drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Luis Milla, while Heredia hit an RBI single, driving in Alec Craig in the seventh.
Anthony Escobar (4-1) got the win in relief while GCL Red Sox starter Aaron Perry (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
Rafaela tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the GCL Red Sox.
Comments