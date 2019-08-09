Cannon’s homer leads AZL Giants Orange to 9-5 win over AZL Royals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Cannon hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 9-5 win over the AZL Royals on Saturday.

The home run by Cannon capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 4-0 lead after Luis Toribio hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the AZL Royals cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Herard Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Jimmy Govern.

With the score tied 4-4 in the seventh, the AZL Giants Orange took the lead for good when Marco Luciano scored on a groundout.

Evan Lumbert (2-0) got the win in relief while Onliber Sosa (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.