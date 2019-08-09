Sweeney’s double leads Altoona to 1-0 win over Reading

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Darnell Sweeney hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 1-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday.

Mitchell Tolman scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Sweeney.

Blake Cederlind (4-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Garrett Cleavinger (3-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Fightin Phils were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Reading is 3-1 against Altoona this season.