Gonzales gets the start for Mariners in series opener against Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (66-50, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-68, fifth in the AL West)

; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jalen Beeks (5-1, 3.77 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Tampa Bay meet to begin a three-game series.

The Mariners are 27-33 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 182 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rays have gone 35-22 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 19, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 112 hits and has 68 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 111 hits and has 49 RBIs. Meadows is 13-for-40 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back), Dee Gordon: (quad).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).