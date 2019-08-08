Kendall scores winning run, Rancho Cuca. beats Lancaster 5-4 in walk-off finish

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lancaster JetHawks 5-4 on Thursday.

Kendall scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The Quakes cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run single.

Darien Nunez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tommy Doyle (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Casey Golden homered and singled, scoring two runs.