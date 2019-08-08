Hoover hits walk-off double, Spokane beats Tri-City 7-6

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Jake Hoover had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-6 on Thursday.

Derwin Barreto scored the game-winning run after he hit a sacrifice to score a run, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Hoover.

Matthew Acosta hit an RBI single, bringing home Reinaldo Ilarraza in the first inning to give the Dust Devils a 1-0 lead. The Indians came back to take a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning when they put up three runs, including a double by Blaine Crim that scored Kellen Strahm.

Tri-City regained the lead 6-4 after it scored five runs in the sixth inning on a three-run home run by Logan Driscoll and a two-run home run by Nick Gatewood.

Spokane cut the deficit to 6-5 in the sixth when Jonah McReynolds scored on a groundout.

Joe Corbett (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Deivy Mendez (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.