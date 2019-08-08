Sports
Amador hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Durango
DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 11-7 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday.
The grand slam by Amador gave the Acereros an 11-6 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Monclova. Earlier in the inning, Monclova took the lead when Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run single.
In the bottom of the seventh, Durango cut into the lead on a double by Rolando Acosta that scored Daniel Mayora.
Romario Gil (5-1) got the win in relief while Durango starter Tiago Da Silva (3-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Generales, Aneury Tavarez homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Niko Vasquez homered and singled.
With the win, Monclova improved to 6-3 against Durango this season.
