Richards’ double leads Vermont to 3-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Kevin Richards hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 3-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Thursday.

The double by Richards started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Lawrence Butler hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jorge Gordon.

The Spinners cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Stephen Scott hit an RBI double, driving in Kervin Suarez.

Leudeny Pineda (2-0) got the win in relief while Lowell starter Aldo Ramirez (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spinners squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.

Despite the loss, Lowell is 3-1 against Vermont this season.