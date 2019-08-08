Blanco hits two homers as Syracuse beats Durham 17-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Gregor Blanco hit a pair of the Syracuse Mets' six home runs in a 17-0 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

Arismendy Alcantara also homered for the Mets.

The home runs by Blanco, both solo shots, came in the third off Sam McWilliams and in the ninth off Rocky Gale.

Syracuse starter Drew Gagnon (6-4) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over eight scoreless innings. Opposing starter McWilliams (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after allowing seven runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Bulls were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.