Memphis council questions $3M contribution to tennis courts

Planned usage of surplus funds has left some Memphis City Council members at odds with city officials.

Mayor Jim Strickland said Monday that a $3 million settlement from Bass Pro Shops is going toward a $19 million overhaul of the Leftwich Tennis Center. The upgrade adds 20 more courts and will house the University of Memphis' tennis teams.

The Daily Memphian reports some council members felt left out of the fold Tuesday. Councilman Berlin Boyd says the money should stay in his district, which houses the Bass Pro Shops megastore.

Member Frank Colvett agreed with City Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen that the improved center would benefit tourism.

The project received $11 million from private donors and $5 million from the university.

A resolution vote takes place in two weeks.