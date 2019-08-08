Tatis Jr. takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

Colorado Rockies (52-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (52-61, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (10-7, 4.03 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.43 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego's Tatis Jr. puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rockies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Padres are 21-26 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .325.

The Rockies are 23-28 against NL West Division teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 46 extra base hits and is batting .236. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-42 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 85 RBIs and is batting .304. Trevor Story is 10-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).