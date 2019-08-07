Burns and De La Cruz homer to lead Buffalo to 7-2 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Andy Burns and Michael De La Cruz connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 7-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday.

Burns hit a two-run shot before De La Cruz hit a solo shot as part of a four-run inning that gave the Bisons a 4-1 lead.

Starter Conor Fisk (4-6) got the win while Jose Manuel Fernandez (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the Mud Hens, Ronny Rodriguez doubled and singled, also stealing a base. Frank Schwindel singled three times.