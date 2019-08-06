Kendall’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 5-1 win over Lancaster

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 5-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday. The Quakes snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Kendall, part of a three-run inning, gave the Quakes a 1-0 lead before Marcus Chiu hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Quakes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Jeter Downs scored on a wild pitch, while Starling Heredia hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

Austin Hamilton (5-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, seven-hit relief while Lancaster starter Lucas Gilbreath (4-9) took the loss in the California League game.

Todd Czinege homered and singled for the JetHawks.