Norris’ single leads AZL Giants Orange to 6-2 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Randy Norris hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 6-2 win over the AZL Giants Black on Wednesday.

The single by Norris came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Marco Luciano hit a two-run single and Luis Toribio scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Logan Harasta (1-0) got the win in relief while Randy Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange improved to 4-1 against AZL Giants Black this season.