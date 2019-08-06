Sheffield, Jones lift Arkansas over NW Arkansas 6-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Utah Jones doubled and singled twice, and Justus Sheffield tossed six scoreless innings as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-1 on Tuesday.

Sheffield (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing four hits.

Arkansas got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including RBI singles by Luis Liberato and Logan Taylor.

After Arkansas added a run in the fifth on a double by Kyle Lewis, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Blake Perkins hit an RBI triple, bringing home Jordan George.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Tillo (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

Perkins tripled and singled for the Naturals.

Arkansas improved to 16-7 against NW Arkansas this season.