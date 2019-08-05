Gonzalez scores on forceout in 10th, AZL White Sox beats AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Misael Gonzalez scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL White Sox to a 2-1 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Tuesday.

Gonzalez scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Reliever McKinley Moore (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked three over one scoreless inning. Sam Romero (2-1) went one inning, allowing one run while walking one in the Arizona League game.