Sports
Megill, Rizzie carry St. Lucie to 4-2 win over Fort Myers
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Dan Rizzie doubled and singled twice, and Tylor Megill struck out 10 over 5 1/3 innings as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Fort Myers Miracle 4-2 on Monday.
Megill (2-2) allowed two hits while walking two to pick up the win.
St. Lucie broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when Cody Bohanek scored when a runner was caught stealing.
Trailing 4-1, the Miracle cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single, bringing home Trey Cabbage.
Lachlan Wells (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
With the win, St. Lucie improved to 5-2 against Fort Myers this season.
Comments