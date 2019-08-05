Bumpass’ double leads Greeneville to 4-3 win over Bluefield

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 4-3 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Monday.

Ranser Amador scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a double by Bumpass.

Patrick Raby (2-1) got the win in relief while Aldo Ovando (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Blue Jays, Miguel Hiraldo doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.