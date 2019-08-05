Vaughan scores winning run in 10th, DSL Red Sox1 beats DSL Dodgers Bautista 3-2 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Eduardo Lopez and Eduardo Vaughan scored the winning runs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Dodgers Bautista 3-2 on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the DSL Red Sox1 and a four-game winning streak for the DSL Dodgers Bautista.

The DSL Red Sox1 scored one run in the ninth before DSL Dodgers Bautista answered in the next half-inning when Carlos Santiago hit an RBI double, bringing home Harold Restituyo to take a 2-1 lead.

Reliever Robinson Montero (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run and three hits over three innings. Hendrick Briones (1-2) allowed two runs and got one out in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Red Sox1 improved to 6-1 against DSL Dodgers Bautista this season.