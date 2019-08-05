Sports
Ramirez’s triple leads DSL Orioles1 to 5-4 win over DSL Blue Jays
, (AP) -- Moises Ramirez hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Monday.
The triple by Ramirez, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL Orioles1 a 2-1 lead before Josue Cruz hit a two-run home run later in the inning.
Following the big inning, the DSL Blue Jays tied the game in the next half-inning when Francisco Fajardo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Glenn Santiago.
The DSL Orioles1 took the lead for good in the sixth when Ramirez scored on a forceout.
Brayner Sanchez (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Quintana (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Fajardo tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Blue Jays.
