Ramirez’s triple leads DSL Orioles1 to 5-4 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Moises Ramirez hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Monday.

The triple by Ramirez, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL Orioles1 a 2-1 lead before Josue Cruz hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the DSL Blue Jays tied the game in the next half-inning when Francisco Fajardo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Glenn Santiago.

The DSL Orioles1 took the lead for good in the sixth when Ramirez scored on a forceout.

Brayner Sanchez (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Quintana (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Fajardo tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Blue Jays.