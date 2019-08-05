West Virginia student organizes Special Olympics event

Bethany College in West Virginia is inviting athletes to participate in the school's first Special Olympics Field Day.

Sophomore psychology major Allison Paxton of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, is organizing the event. Paxton is on the soccer and track and field teams and is vice president of traditions for the Student Activities Council, which is sponsoring the field day.

The Sept. 8 event will be at the Thomas Phillips Johnson Health and Recreation Center on the Bethany campus. The school said in a news release that special needs individuals of all ages will be taught fundamentals of soccer, football, volleyball, basketball, golf, track and field and cross-country.

There is no charge for the event, and participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration is available online .