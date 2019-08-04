Kubiak leads Laguna to 1-0 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- David Kubiak allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna over the Acereros del Norte in a 1-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Kubiak (2-0) struck out five and walked two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the sixth inning when Roger Bernadina hit a solo home run.

Adam Quintana (6-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Acereros were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Algodoneros' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.